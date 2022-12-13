Huntley (concussion) was listed as a limited participant at Tuesday's walk-through practice.

Since the Ravens didn't take contact during practice, their first Week 15 report is merely an estimated one, but Huntley's ability to participate in the session in some capacity is nonetheless a positive sign after he exited early and entered the concussion protocol in Sunday's 16-14 win over the Steelers. Huntley remains in the protocol, but if he's able to upgrade to full practice participation by Thursday, he would be in strong position to start Saturday's game in Cleveland. At the very least, Huntley appears a likelier bet to play than Lamar Jackson (knee), who missed his fourth consecutive practice due to a PCL sprain and could be trending toward a second straight absence this weekend. If neither Huntley nor Jackson is available to play against Cleveland, the Ravens would likely turn to practice squad members Anthony Brown and Brett Hundley to serve as their Week 15 quarterbacks.