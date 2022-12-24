Huntley completed nine of 17 passes for 115 yards and a touchdown, carried the ball 11 times for 26 rushing yards and ran in a two-point conversion in Saturday's 17-9 win over Atlanta.

It was far from a productive game, but the Ravens defense didn't allow the Falcons to score a touchdown at all, so Huntley's second-quarter TD strike to Demarcus Robinson and subsequent two-point conversion wound up being the difference. Baltimore locked up a playoff spot Saturday with the win and a Patriots loss to the Bengals, so while Lamar Jackson (knee) is potentially poised to begin practicing next week, the team may elect to prioritize keeping him healthy for the postseason -- leaving Huntley under center for a Week 17 clash with the Steelers.