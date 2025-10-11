The Ravens elevated Huntley from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday.

With Lamar Jackson (hamstring) ruled out for Sunday's game against the Rams, Huntley will be on the active roster for a second-straight week to serve as the Ravens' backup quarterback behind Cooper Rush. Huntley appeared in five regular-season games for the Dolphins in 2024, when he completed 64.7 percent of his passes for 829 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions while adding 26 carries for 135 yards and two scores.