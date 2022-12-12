Huntley is in concussion protocol, Jamison Hensley of ESPN reports.
Huntley exited Sunday's win over the Steelers with what was deemed a concussion at the time, so it's hardly surprising that he has entered the league's five-step concussion protocol, which he will have to clear in order to have a chance to play Saturday against the Browns. Anthony Brown seems likely to make his first NFL start Saturday barring a faster than expected recovery from either Huntley or Lamar Jackson (knee).
