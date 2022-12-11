Huntley (concussion) was replaced by Anthony Brown during Sunday's game against the Steelers, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

Per the report, Huntley is questionable to return to the contest. Prior to his exit, Huntley -- who was filling in for Lamar Jackson (knee) -- completed 8-of-12 passes for 88 yards and ran nine times for 31 yards.

More News