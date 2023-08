Head coach John Harbaugh is not concerned about Huntley's (hamstring) status going forward.

Huntley has been sidelined since tweaking his hamstring during last Saturday's preseason opener. However, it looks like the Ravens are just exercising caution with their backup quarterback in order to avoid a lingering issue. As of now, it looks like the team still expects him to be the No. 2 quarterback behind Lamar Jackson when Week 1 rolls around.