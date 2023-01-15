Huntley (shoulder/wrist), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bengals, is on track to play but will likely be sharing snaps at quarterback with Anthony Brown, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

After sitting out last week's regular-season finale against the Bengals with right shoulder tendinitis as well as a wrist injury, Huntley said after putting in a full practice Friday that he's about 90 percent healthy heading into the rematch with Cincinnati in the wild-card round. The Ravens still weren't fully comfortable clearing Huntley heading into the weekend and are treating him as a game-time decision leading up to the 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff, even though the expectation is that he'll play. Even so, Huntley sounds like he could cede reps to Anthony Brown, who picked up the Week 18 start. As Rapoport notes, which of the two signal-callers starts the contest may not matter much, as head coach John Harbaugh is expected to have a preferred option for various play packages depending on both quarterbacks' strengths. The possibility of Huntley not getting 100 percent of the quarterback snaps if he plays makes him a less appealing option in DFS contests than he otherwise might be.