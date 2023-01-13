Huntley (shoulder) said he's about 90 percent healthy and will be a game-time decision ahead of Sunday night's matchup with the Bengals, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

Huntley presumably will be listed as questionable on the final injury report, while Lamar Jackson (knee) figures to be doubtful/out. If Huntley can't go, Anthony Brown will make another start, facing the same Bengals defense that beat up on him last week -- this time with both teams' seasons on the line.