Huntley completed nine of 10 passes for 65 yards in Sunday's 28-24 loss to the Patriots. He added two rushes for two yards.

Huntley took over for an injured Lamar Jackson late in the second quarter and managed the team to a pair of scoring drives in the second half. While he passed for a modest yardage total, he kept the offense on schedule, showing strong rapport with DeAndre Hopkins in the process. It's unclear if Huntley will be called upon for Baltimore's Week 17 matchup against the Packers on Saturday night, though the offense may struggle to move the ball in a tough matchup if Jackson remains sidelined.