Huntley (shoulder) was a full practice participant Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game in Cincinnati.

The upgrade to full participation suggests he's on track to play, but Huntley himself said Friday afternoon that he's only 90 percent healthy and anticipates being a game-time decision ahead of the 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff. With Lamar Jackson (knee) still not practicing and already ruled out, the Ravens seemingly will only go as far as Huntley (or third-stringer Anthony Brown) can take them this January. The Bengals are heavily favored, though the Ravens put up a decent fight last week in a 27-16 loss with Brown playing QB and a few healthy starters rested. Huntley will at least have TE Mark Andrews and RBs J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards at his disposal if he plays this week, though Baltimore's WR room is far from playoff-worthy.