Huntley (shoulder/wrist), who is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Bengals, is viewed as a game-time decision, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Huntley was expected to remain the Ravens' starting quarterback for a fifth straight week while Lamar Jackson (knee) remains sidelined, but a bout with right shoulder tendinitis is threatening Huntley's status for the regular-season finale. Schefter notes that Anthony Brown took all the first-team reps in practice during the week, and the undrafted rookie out of Oregon could end up getting the starting nod if the Ravens aren't confident in Huntley's health as the 1 p.m. ET kickoff approaches. Baltimore elevated another quarterback (Brett Hundley) from the practice squad Saturday, so the team will have another signal-caller on hand to back up Brown if Huntley finds himself on the inactive list.