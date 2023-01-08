Huntley (shoulder), officially listed as questionable, is a game-time decision for Sunday's matchup against the Bengals, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Huntley was expected to remain the Ravens' starter in the absence of Lamar Jackson (knee), though he's now battling injuries of his own. Schefter reported that Anthony Brown took first-team reps in practice during the week and that Baltimore won't announce a starter until pregame warmups. Huntley has struggled as the team's starter across the last five games, as he's managed only two touchdown passes as opposed to three interceptions.