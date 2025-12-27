With Lamar Jackson (back) inactive, Huntley is slated to start Saturday night's game against the Packers, Ryan Mink of the Ravens' official site reports.

Huntley will be making his second start of the season, with Cooper Rush in line to back him up Saturday. While filling in for Jackson in Week 8, Huntley completed 17 of 22 passes for 186 yards and a touchdown and added 53 yards on eight carries in a 30-16 win over the Bears. This time around, in a game the Ravens need to win in order to keep their playoff hopes alive, the veteran signal-caller offers an alternative for those who would normally rely on Jackson in their fantasy lineups, are in Superflex formats or are otherwise in need of QB help in Week 17.