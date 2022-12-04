Huntley entered Sunday's 10-9 win over the Broncos for Lamar Jackson (knee) at the start of the second quarter and completed 27 of 32 passes for 187 yards with no touchdowns and one interception. He also rushed 10 times for 41 yards and a score.

Huntley turned in a solid performance in emergency duty, although as his final yardage tally indicates, he was primarily operating in the short area of the field. However, Huntley came through when needed most, leading a 16-play, 91-yard game-winning drive that he capped off with a three-yard run on fourth down with 1:06 remaining and then a game-winning two-yard touchdown rush with 28 seconds left. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports Jackson's injury is "days to weeks" but not thought to be season-ending, leaving open the possibility Huntley will be under center for a Week 14 road matchup against the Steelers.