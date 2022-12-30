Coach John Harbaugh noted Friday that it's a "fair assumption" Huntley will start Sunday night's game against the Steelers, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

That's not surprising, given that fellow QB Lamar Jackson hasn't practiced since injuring his knee on Dec. 4. Huntley is thus trending toward another start, with Friday's final injury report set to add further context with regard to the Ravens' Week 17 QB situation.