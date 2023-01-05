Huntley (shoulder/wrist) was a limited participant at practice Thursday.
Meanwhile, Lamar Jackson (knee) missed practice again and seems to be trending toward a fifth straight absence Sunday against the Bengals. Per Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun, Huntley didn't appear to throw a pass in individual and team drills during the media-access portion of Thursday's session, which puts the focus on what he's able to do on the field Friday. If neither Jackson nor Huntley are available this weekend, Anthony Brown or practice-squad member Brett Hundley would be the remaining candidates to start at quarterback in the regular-season finale.
