Huntley (shoulder/wrist) was limited at practice Wednesday.
According to Jamison Hensley of ESPN, Huntley -- who is dealing with tendinitis in his right shoulder -- didn't throw during the media-access portion of Wednesday's practice, while fellow QB Lamar Jackson (knee) remained sidelined. With Jackson trending toward missing Sunday's game against the Bengals and Huntley no lock to be ready this weekend, it's possible undrafted rookie Anthony Brown could draw his second straight start for the Ravens in the team's playoff opener.
