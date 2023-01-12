Huntley (shoulder/wrist) was officially a limited practice participant Thursday.
Huntley, who is dealing with tendinitis in his right (throwing) shoulder, per Jamison Hensley of ESPN, was able to resume throwing at Thursday's practice, which bodes well for the signal caller's chances of being available for Sunday's playoff game against the Bengals. Meanwhile, Lamar Jackson (knee) remained sidelined Thursday and is trending toward being out this weekend. Friday's injury report will add further context to Baltimore's QB situation, but assuming Huntley avoids any setbacks, he'd figure to draw the start versus Cincinnati, assuming Jackson is unavailable. In Huntley's Week 18 absence, Anthony Brown served as the Ravens' starting quarterback.
