Huntley completed 14 of 21 pass attempts for 130 yards, a touchdown and an interception in Sunday's 16-13 loss to the Steelers. He added 24 yards on seven rushing attempts.

Huntley had his team in position to win this defensive battle, but he ultimately fell short when he threw an interception on Baltimore's final drive. The 24-year-old primarily targeted Mark Andrews, with 100 of his 130 passing yards going to the star tight end. Lamar Jackson's (knee) status is still uncertain for the regular season finale against the Bengals in Week 18, so Huntley may be asked to make another start as the Ravens prepare for postseason play.