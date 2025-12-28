Huntley completed 16 of 20 passes for 107 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions in Saturday's 41-24 win over the Packers. He added eight rushes for 60 yards.

Derrick Henry powered the Baltimore offense, but Huntley did a passable job filling in for Lamar Jackson (back). He attempted passes almost exclusively in short areas of the field, with only three of his completions going for double-digit yards. Huntley did manage to connect with Zay Flowers for a 10-yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter and also picked up 25 yards on a drive just before halftime to help set up another score. Overall, Huntley helped keep the offense on schedule, and he could be under center again for a potentially pivotal Week 18 matchup against Pittsburgh, pending the health of Jackson.