Huntley finished the season completing 52 of 67 attempts for 426 yards and two touchdowns across five appearances.

It was an interesting season for Huntley, who played a key role in keeping Baltimore's season afloat at different stages. He was cut by Cleveland in August and joined Baltimore's practice squad. The Ravens had signed Cooper Rush to be the new backup during the offseason, though, so Huntley's path to seeing the field was almost completely blocked. When Lamar Jackson went down with a hamstring injury against the Chiefs, Baltimore turned to Rush, who finished that game and started against the Texans and Rams. Amid some struggles, though, Baltimore turned to Huntley. He started and won games against the Bears (Week 8) and Packers (Week 17), both of which came at crucial points for the Ravens' postseason chances. Rush is under contract for $2M next year, so it's unclear what the future holds for Huntley in Baltimore, especially with an entirely new coaching staff coming.