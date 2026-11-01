Huntley sustained what could be a turf-toe injury during Sunday's 36-10 loss at Buffalo, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Huntley took over the offense after Lamar Jackson injured his right thumb on the Ravens' first offensive snap of the game. Huntley himself lasted into the third quarter until he was knocked from the contest with a toe issue. Head coach Jesse Minter relayed to Ryan Mink of the team's official site afterward that Jackson is slated for thumb surgery and will be placed on IR, while Huntley now may be dealing with a multi-week health concern of his own. Huntley will undergo an MRI on Monday to determine the official diagnosis and potential prognosis, but if he also joins Jackson on the pine, undrafted rookie Joe Fagnano (undisclosed) likely will be under center for Baltimore this Thursday against the Jaguars and perhaps beyond that point.