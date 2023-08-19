Huntley (hamstring) isn't practicing Saturday, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

Huntley tweaked his hamstring during last Saturday's preseason contest against Philadelphia and didn't practice at all this week. The injury was initially described as minor, so the Ravens may be acting out of an abundance of caution in opting to hold him out. Huntley seems unlikely to play in Monday's exhibition game in Washington, but there's no indication that he's in danger of missing the start of the regular season.