Huntley (hamstring) was absent during warmups before Saturday's preseason game against the Buccaneers, Brian Wacker of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Huntley tweaked his hamstring during the Ravens' first preseason game and has been sidelined since. Head coach John Harbaugh did tell reporters last week that he isn't concerned about his backup quarterback's health going forward, so the team might just be resting the one-time Pro Bowler and making sure he's ready for the regular season. Expect the Utah product to continue backing up Lamar Jackson ahead of the coming season.