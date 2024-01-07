Huntley completed 15 of 28 pass attempts for 146 yards and a touchdown while rushing for 40 yards on eight attempts in Saturday's 17-10 loss to the Steelers.

The veteran backup made his first start of the season with the AFC's No. 1 seed opting to rest superstar quarterback, Lamar Jackson, for an inconsequential Week 18 matchup. Huntley was harassed in the pocket by T.J. Watt (knee) and co. to the tune of four sacks for a combined loss of 28 yards. Huntley wound up throwing the Ravens' only touchdown in Saturday's defeat, adding 40 rushing yards with no turnovers to produce a modest fantasy score. The 26-year-old will report back to the sidelines when Jackson starts for Baltimore in the AFC divisional round.