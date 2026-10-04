Huntley completed eight of nine passes for 63 yards while adding 16 yards on four carries in Sunday's 24-18 win over the Titans.

Lamar Jackson was knocked out of the game with an ankle injury on the Raven's final offensive play of the first half, putting Huntley under center for the final two quarters to protect a 24-7 lead. Given the circumstances, the veteran backup wasn't asked to do too much, but he was efficient when called upon to air it out and didn't commit any turnovers. Jackson was seen in a walking boot after the game, but per Jonas Shaffer of TheBaltimoreBanner.com, coach Jesse Minter isn't overly concerned about the issue and might have considered putting him back in had the score been closer. If Jackson isn't cleared to suit up in Week 5, Huntley will be running the offense on the road in Atlanta.