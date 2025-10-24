In the event that Lamar Jackson (hamstring) is unable to play Sunday against the Bears, coach John Harbaugh noted Friday that Huntley would get the starting nod over Cooper Rush.

Harbaugh described Jackson as a full practice participant Friday, but fell short of declaring that the star QB would play Sunday. In any case, if the Ravens elect to hold Jackson out this weekend, Rush isn't in consideration to fill in, after having gone 0-2 while subbing in for the 1-5 team. Huntley thus represents an option for those who roster Jackson and don't already have a contingency plan.