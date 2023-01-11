Huntley (shoulder) is on the field for Wednesday's practice but doesn't appear to be throwing, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.
Huntley was held out Week 18 and may be in danger of missing Sunday's playoff game against Cincinnati. Lamar Jackson, meanwhile, is absent from practice for a sixth straight week due to a PCL injury. Anthony Brown and Brett Hundley are Baltimore's healthy options at quarterback.
