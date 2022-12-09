Huntley is in line to start at quarterback in Sunday's game at Pittsburgh with Lamar Jackson (knee) listed as doubtful for the contest after not practicing all week, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports. "t looks like it's going to be Tyler on Sunday," Ravens head coach John Harbaugh confirmed after Friday's practice.

In his first extended action of the season in last week's 10-9 win over the Broncos, Huntley came on in relief for the injured Jackson and completed 27 of his 32 pass attempts for 187 yards and an interception while carrying 10 times for 41 yards and the game-winning score. Though Huntley will be making his first start of the season Sunday, he previously made four starts in place of Jackson during the 2021 season, completing 64.7 percent of his throws for 5.5 yards per attempt, two touchdowns and four interceptions while averaging 59.8 rushing yards and scoring twice on the ground. Huntley's rushing ability in particular makes him an interesting streaming option in season-long leagues as well as in DFS, though his production is less bankable than Jackson's. With Jackson dealing with a PCL sprain that is expected to sideline him for anywhere between 1-to-3 weeks, Huntley could be in line for an additional start or two beyond Sunday.