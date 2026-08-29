Huntley completed all four of his passes for 61 yards and a touchdown while adding 14 rushing yards on two carries in Friday's 41-3 preseason win over the Commanders.

The veteran backup QB was under center for only one possession, but Huntley set the tone for the night by leading an eight-play, 69-yard drive that culminated in a 25-yard TD strike to Chris Moore. Lamar Jackson is the undisputed starter under center for Baltimore, but he missed four games last season due to injury and dealt with significant absences in 2021 and 2022 as well. If Jackson gets banged up again, Huntley offers a reliable fallback option after completing 77.6 percent of his pass attempts (52-for-67) and committing zero turnovers in five appearances last year.