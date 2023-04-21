Huntley plans to sign his restricted free agent tender Monday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Huntley has been working out at the Ravens' facility and will spend the upcoming weekend in Florida throwing with teammates. He made nine starts the past two seasons, including one playoff game, coming away with three wins and six losses while mostly keeping the team competitive. The Ravens still hope to have Lamar Jackson under center by Week 1, but Huntley seems to be the fallback plan if Jackson doesn't sign a long-term contract or his franchise tag and remains absent into the regular season. If Jackson were to be traded this offseason, the team presumably would have more cap space and draft capital to bring in legitimate competition for Huntley.
