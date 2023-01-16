Huntley (shoulder/wrist) is taking reps with Baltimore's first-team offense in pre-game warmups for Sunday's playoff matchup against the Bengals, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.
Huntley has already been deemed active after sitting out the regular-season finale, and all indications suggest he'll work as the starter while playing through his injuries. Anthony Brown could still be used in a change-of-pace role or if Huntley is unable to keep pushing through at any point.
