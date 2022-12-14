Huntley (concussion) was listed as a full practice participant Wednesday.
Meanwhile, Lamar Jackson (knee) logged his second straight 'DNP' and looks iffy for Saturday's game against the Browns. It remains to be seen if Huntley has fully cleared the NFL's concussion protocol, but once does, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com relays via offensive coordinator Greg Roman that "all systems (will be) go" for the QB ahead of Week 15 action.
More News
-
Ravens' Tyler Huntley: Deemed limited practice participant•
-
Ravens' Tyler Huntley: Present for practice•
-
Ravens' Tyler Huntley: Enters concussion protocol•
-
Ravens' Tyler Huntley: Won't return to Sunday's game•
-
Ravens' Tyler Huntley: Exits Sunday's game•
-
Ravens' Tyler Huntley: Starting Sunday, maybe Week 15, too•