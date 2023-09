Huntley (hamstring) returned to practice Monday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

Though it's a good sign that Huntley was able to work in some capacity Monday, coach John Harbaugh suggests that more will be known about the QB's Week 1 status after the team sees what he does during Wednesday's session. In the event that Huntley isn't available for Sunday's season opener against the Texans, Josh Johnson would be in line to back up Lamar Jackson in the contest.