Huntley (concussion) was on the field at Tuesday's practice and was seen throwing passes during the portion that was open to the media, Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun reports.

The Ravens won't release their first Week 15 injury report until later Tuesday, but Huntley's presence on the field suggests that he's made progress on some level since exiting Sunday's 16-14 win over the Steelers with a concussion. If Huntley is able to take part in a full-contact practice and gain clearance from an independent neurologist by week's end, he could be on tap for a second straight start Saturday against the Browns. Top quarterback Lamar Jackson (knee), who sat out last week's game, wasn't spotted at Tuesday's session, according to Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com.