Huntley (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Falcons but is on track to make his third straight start with Lamar Jackson (knee) ruled out for the contest, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

Even though Huntley was listed as a limited participant in practices Wednesday and Thursday while battling right shoulder tendinitis, head coach John Harbaugh said he has no concern about the quarterback's ability to complete passes while he tends to an injury to his throwing arm. Per Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun, Huntley looked to be more actively involved during Thursday's practice than he did Wednesday, even though it didn't translate into any change in how the Ravens listed his level participation. While the injury might not dramatically affect Huntley's outlook for Week 16, the 24-year-old hasn't been overly impressive in his first two turns filling in for Jackson. Between games against the Steelers and Browns -- the former of which he exited early due to a concussion -- Huntley completed 25 of 42 attempts (59.5 percent) for 226 yards, zero touchdowns and one interception while rushing 15 times for 46 yards.