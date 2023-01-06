Huntley (shoulder/wrist) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bengals after practicing in a limited fashion this week.
Meanwhile, Lamar Jackson (knee) has been ruled out for a fifth consecutive contest, while Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com relays that both Huntley and coach John Harbaugh noted Friday that they expect Huntley to start at QB for the Ravens this weekend. Either way, official confirmation of Huntley's availability versus Cincinnati will arrive prior to the first wave of games Sunday, with the Ravens kicking off at 1:00 ET.
