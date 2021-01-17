Huntley completed six of 13 pass attempts for 60 yards, adding three rushes for 32 yards during Saturday's 17-3 divisional-round loss to the Bills.

Huntley was inserted into action after Lamar Jackson suffered a head injury on the final play of the third quarter, providing the undrafted rookie with his third career NFL appearance. It was a daunting situation for Huntley to step into, relieving the reigning MVP in the waning stages of a road playoff game with Robert Griffin (thigh) and Trace McSorley (knee) both unavailable with IR designations. The 22-year-old helped Baltimore pick up five first downs over two full drives of work, but each possession resulted in a turnover on downs. Huntley's contract does not extend into next season, but he could return as a backup QB with a skillset at least somewhat similar to that of Jackson's.