Huntley, who is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Falcons due to right shoulder tendinitis, remains in line to make his third consecutive start, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Even though Huntley was a limited participant for the Ravens' final two practices of the week, Rapoport relays that the quarterback was able to make all his throws without any major discomfort, clearing the way for the 24-year-old to direct the offense once again this weekend while Lamar Jackson (knee) is sidelined. Fantasy managers planning on deploying Huntley in lineups this week will still want to confirm that he isn't included on the Ravens' inactive list, which will be released 90 minutes prior to the 1 p.m. ET kickoff.