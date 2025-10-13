Huntley completed 10 of 15 passes for 68 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions in Sunday's 17-3 loss to the Rams. He added three rushes for 39 yards.

Huntley took over for the benched Cooper Rush early in the fourth quarter and led a pair of lengthy drives, each of which stalled deep in Rams territory. While he was far from efficient, Huntley took care of the ball and also showcased some mobility, both of which could give him an advantage to serve as Lamar Jackson's (hamstring) backup in Week 8.