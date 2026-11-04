Huntley (toe) has reportedly sustained a season-ending turf toe injury, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Ravens head coach Jesse Minter previously noted that Huntley could be a candidate for injured reserve, and Schefter's report suggests that such a transaction is looming. With star QB Lamar Jackson out indefinitely with a right thumb injury, Joe Fagnano is in line make his first career NFL regular-season start Thursday night against the Jaguars, while Kedon Slovis is on hand to serve as his backup. Beyond that, it's likely that the Ravens will add further QB depth in the coming days.