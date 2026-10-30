Huntley will be the backup quarterback against the Bills on Sunday after Lamar Jackson (ankle) was cleared to return from a three-game absence, Ryan Mink of the Ravens' official site reports.

Jackson was a full participant in all three practices during Week 8 prep, which was enough for the two-time MVP to be cleared to return for Sunday's road tilt. Huntley started in each of the Ravens' last three games, during which he has completed 68.0 percent of his passes for 664 yards, four touchdowns and one interception while adding 14 carries for 60 yards and a score. Huntley will be on standby in case Jackson aggravates his ankle issue in Week 8.