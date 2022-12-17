Huntley is officially listed as active for Saturday's game against the Browns.
With Lamar Jackson (knee) having previously been ruled out, Huntley -- who didn't carry an injury designation for the contest after clearing concussion protocol -- is on track to start Saturday, per Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com. That leaves Anthony Brown to serve as the Ravens' No. 2 QB in Week 15, with Jackson's next chance to play arriving next Saturday, when Baltimore hosts Atlanta. Huntley's ability to contribute to his team's ground game gives the dual-threat signal-caller a degree of fantasy lineup value versus Cleveland, in the absence of any in-game setbacks.
