The Ravens plan to offer Huntley, who is a pending restricted free agent, a contract tender ahead of the coming season, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the Ravens plan to place the low restricted tender on the QB, which means that the team would have the right to match any offer sheet Huntley signs, but would not receive compensation in the event that it wasn't matched. That said, the Ravens presumably prefer to retain Huntley in 2023, especially given the unclear status of star signal caller Lamar Jackson, who was previously assigned a non-exclusive franchise tag by the team.