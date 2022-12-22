Huntley (right shoulder) is in line to start Saturday's game against the Falcons, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

When asked Thursday if there is any concern about Huntley's right shoulder issue, coach John Harbaugh said "no," while Huntley himself indicated "I'm good." As a result, Huntley is slated to fill in for Lamar Jackson (knee) once again Saturday in a game in which the Ravens could be contending with cold and windy Baltimore weather.