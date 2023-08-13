Huntley completed eight of 11 passes for 88 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions and rushed twice for 13 yards in the Ravens' 20-19 preseason win over the Eagles on Saturday night.

Huntley checked into the game to open the second half and immediately helmed a 13-play, 75-yard drive that he capped off with a 10-yard touchdown pass to Tylan Wallace. The veteran remained in the game for one more drive before giving way to Anthony Brown, and as his numbers imply, he certainly did nothing to hurt his presumed standing as the No. 2 quarterback. Huntley will continue to tune up for the regular season when the Ravens face the Commanders on the road Monday night, Aug. 21 in their second preseason contest.