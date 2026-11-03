Huntley (toe) wasn't spotted practicing Tuesday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

Ravens head coach Jesse Minter already announced Monday that Huntley was "probably" not going to be ready to play in Thursday's game against the Jaguars, so the 28-year-old signal-caller is unlikely to practice at any point leading up to the contest. Joe Fagnano (ankle) was seen taking part in practice Tuesday as at least a limited participant and appears to be trending toward making his first NFL start Thursday, with either the newly signed Kedon Slovis or practice-squad member Austin Reed serving as his top backup. With Lamar Jackson (thumb) headed for injured reserve and set to miss at least the next four games, Huntley could be cleared to take over as the starting quarterback as soon as Week 10 against the Chargers, provided he bounces back well from his right toe injury.