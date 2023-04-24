Huntley signed his restricted free agent tender with the Ravens on Monday, Clifton Brown of the team's official site reports.

As a result, the QB is slated to play this season on a one-year deal worth $2.67 million. Over the past two campaigns, the 25-year-old has made nine starts for Baltimore, including one playoff game. Huntley's role in the coming months hinges on how Lamar Jackson's situation plays out, but as things stand, the Ravens hope to have the star signal-caller (who was assigned a $32.4 million non-exclusive franchise tag by the team) available to lead the offense in 2023.