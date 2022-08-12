Huntley completed 16 of 18 passes for 109 yards and a touchdown in a 23-10 preseason win over Tennessee on Thursday, adding three carries for 17 yards.

Huntley was accurate on short passes and mostly stuck to throws within 10 yards of the line of scrimmage, though he did complete a 22-yarder to TE Isaiah Likely and a 14-yard, jump-ball TD to WR Isaiah Bridges. The young QB got the start with Lamar Jackson and nearly every other starter sidelined for the Ravens, and it was a solid showing for Huntley apart from one early misfire on what should have been a long completion. It's still pretty much the same story as last year -- Huntley is mobile, smart and does well with short throws, but he's also small (196 pounds) and about three tiers below Jackson in terms of arm strength.