Huntley will start Sunday against the Steelers, as Lamar Jackson (knee) has been ruled out.

Jackson has yet to practice since injuring his knee Dec. 4, so it's not surprising that Huntley will make a fourth consecutive start. Baltimore has employed a run-heavy approach in Huntley's previous outings, with the quarterback contributing a passing touchdown and a rushing touchdown while tossing two interceptions. Jackson regaining health in time to face the Bengals in Week 18 is far from guaranteed at this point.